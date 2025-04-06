Liv Morgan breaks character to detail recent trip with Dominik Mysterio

WWE star Liv Morgan recently broke character to share details about her trip with Dominik Mysterio. Morgan is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW.

Ad

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently promoted Netflix's launch in India and did several interviews with the media. Morgan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and noted that they had fun while spending time in Mumbai, India.

"That one time Liv & Dom went to India ….. ✨ We had so much fun celebrating the official launch of @wwe on Netflix in India 🎉 Thank you so much for having us, but more importantly, you’re welcome 😉," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Rodriguez and Morgan are currently in their third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. A gauntlet match has been announced for this Friday's edition of SmackDown to determine the duo's opponents at WrestleMania 41.

Liv Morgan accuses WWE legend of copying her

Liv Morgan accused John Cena of copying her idea with his retirement tour this year.

The Cenation Leader shockingly decided to turn heel at Elimination Chamber last month and aligned with The Rock. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan was asked about John Cena and The New Day recently turning heel. She claimed that the veterans wanted a taste of the success she and Dominik Mysterio were having and decided to copy them.

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps." [From 07:40 – 08:05]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is rumored to be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Morgan and Mysterio in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More