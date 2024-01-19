Liv Morgan, Carmella, and popular AEW star react to massive WWE Superstar's heartwarming throwback picture

Liv Morgan and Carmella were among the numerous stars who recently responded to a massive WWE Superstar's heartwarming throwback picture on social media.

Earlier in the day, Natalya took to Instagram and posted an old picture featuring several female stars, including Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, Bianca Belair, Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, and Bayley. The Queen of Harts also expressed the significance of that time and how special it was.

"A rare little gem from my vault. Such special times❤️," Natalya shared.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post below:

Numerous wrestling stars, including Liv Morgan, Carmella, and AEW's Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, have responded to the heartwarming picture posted by Natalya, expressing their fond memories. Ruby went on to describe it as one of her favorite days.

Check out their reactions to Natalya's Instagram post below:

Screenshots of reactions to Natalya's Instagram post.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan previously spoke about dealing with cyber-bullying

WWE Superstars may exhibit larger-than-life personas, but they are not immune to the impact of negative comments and trolls on social media.

During an interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Liv Morgan discussed how she copes with cyberbullying. She mentioned that certain comments can be bothersome at times, but she actively tries to tune them out and not dwell on them. Morgan emphasized her commitment to focusing on her work and having fun in the process.

"My experience with bullying has been a lot of cyberbullying in my career, like 'you're never gonna be a champion, you're not big enough, strong enough.' I just try to zone out, tune out, just not pay attention to it. Does it bother me sometimes? Yes. But how others see me is not my truth. So I just try to stick to just doing what I know and have fun while doing it," Liv Morgan said.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is presently sidelined due to an injury. There is a strong likelihood that she might make her much-anticipated return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match later this month.

