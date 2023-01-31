Liv Morgan claims 28-year old WWE personality “gives her chills”

Liv Morgan is one of the most positive and well-liked superstars on the WWE roster.

She recently claimed that ring announcer Samantha Irvin gives her the chills. The 28-year-old announcer is the current voice of SmackDown, and fans have taken a liking to her thanks to the manner of her delivery.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to react to Samantha's introduction of Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"She gives me chills Incredible," Liv tweeted.

The Tribal Chief took on Kevin Owens in the main event for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. After a lot of shenanigans and a hellacious spear, the Head of the Table retained the title.

After the match, The Bloodline engaged in a brutal assault on the Prizefighter, who was handcuffed to the ring ropes. Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn to strike his long-time friend with a chair, but the Canadian star hesitated before hitting Reigns with the chair instead.

Another beatdown ensued, with Sami Zayn the victim this time. However, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, causing more questions to arise.

Liv Morgan had a fantastic showing at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley opened the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Both women were favorites heading into the match, considering their popularity and the fact that they are both former champions.

The former NXT stars lasted over an hour in the Rumble as they were the final two contestants in the ring. The former Riott Squad member scored three eliminations in the form of Bayley, Nikki Cross, and Nia Jax.

Eventually, Asuka, Morgan, and Rhea found themselves on the ringside apron where Asuka sprayed green mist on Liv's face. The Australian star proceeded to eliminate the Japanese star before flipping Morgan onto the floor to win the match and earn a women's title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Liv Morgan had a strong 2022 that saw her win the Money in the Bank 2022 briefcase, which she cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win her first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship. She lost the title to the former UFC star at Extreme Rules 2022. Her last singles match in WWE came on SmackDown when she lost to Raquel Rodriguez in under five minutes.

