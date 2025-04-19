Liv Morgan claims her long-time crush won't win at WWE WrestleMania 41; it's not Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is ready for WrestleMania 41 and recently made a bold claim. The former Women's World Champion thinks her long-time crush, John Cena, won't walk out of the event with a win over Cody Rhodes.

John Cena dominated the industry for decades, and fans and newcomers have looked up to The Leader of Cenation immensely. Liv Morgan once had a crush on The Franchise Player for a long time and hasn't shied away when talking about it in interviews.

In an appearance on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, the host asked Liv Morgan if John Cena would walk out of the event with the Undisputed WWE Championship. The former Women's World Champion stated that Cody Rhodes might beat The Franchise Player in Las Vegas.

"I think that Cody Rhodes is going to beat John Cena," Morgan said. (From 05:59 to 06:04)

When did WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan claim she had a crush on John Cena?

Many new wrestlers have grown up in the industry, watching the product. Liv Morgan is a homegrown talent who received her start in the Stamford-based promotion when she joined the developmental brand. The former Women's World Champion once explained how she developed a crush on the 16-time WWE World Champion.

In 2022, Liv Morgan did an interview for Complex, where she spoke highly of John Cena and his influence on her life as a performer. She stated she had a huge crush on him, which lasted for a long time, and she tried to copy his style from the weekly product.

“I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers," Morgan said.

It'll be interesting to see which stars leave the show with a win in Las Vegas.

