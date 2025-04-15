Liv Morgan claims several high-profile names have slid into her DMs

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared that some celebrities have slid into her DMs. The veteran is in a storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio on World Wrestling Entertainment television.

Morgan and Mysterio appeared on Hot Ones Versus today and made some interesting comments. Mysterio asked Morgan if there had been any celebrities who had unsuccessfully slid into her DMs.

The 30-year-old decided to take a bite of a hot wing rather than reveal who reached out to her, but did confirm that a few high-profile names have contacted her, before reassuring Dirty Dom that he had nothing to worry about.

"Yeah, there was a couple. But you have nothing to worry about, my love," she said. [6:36 - 6:41]

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet Match this past Friday night on SmackDown to earn a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio will b also be competing in a Fatal Four-way clash for the Intercontinental Championship at the PLE this weekend.

Liv Morgan shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing a popular WWE star

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan shot down the idea of Dominik Mysterio squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a mixed singles match.

Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam last year and has been with Morgan ever since. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, she dismissed the idea of Mysterio battling Ripley in a match. Morgan claimed that the idea was dumb because Mysterio had already gotten the better of Ripley emotionally, and that he didn't hit women.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally," she said. [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently in their third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be fascinating to see if Bayley and Lyra Valkyria can capture the titles this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

