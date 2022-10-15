Liv Morgan breaks silence after viciously destroying former WWE authority figure on SmackDown 

Liv Morgan has tweeted after she brutally destroyed Sonya Deville in a backstage segment on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Since dropping her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Morgan has been showing signs of turning to a more sinister side. She channeled her inner darkness on the Friday Night Show's latest edition.

After Sonya Deville took digs at Morgan for her title loss, the latter appeared from behind and unleashed an attack on the former authority figure. The 28-year-old sent Deville through the table and then hit a Senton Bomb. As expected, this shocked fans, as they rarely had seen such a side of Morgan until now.

Following the show, Liv Morgan sent out a tweet, showing no remorse for her actions. Instead, her tweet suggests Morgan is pleased with her beatdown.

Check out the former SmackDown Women Champion's tweet below:

"Hahahahahhahhaahhahaahaha."

It's safe to say that having Morgan shed her pure babyface side was a wise decision, as fans had started reacting negatively to her in recent weeks. If the reactions to her actions on WWE SmackDown are anything to go by, this new and vicious avatar of Morgan will indeed be a success.

Twitter reacts to Liv Morgan's actions on WWE SmackDown

After Morgan posted the tweet, fans quickly thronged into the comments section.

Many users are seemingly delighted with the 28-year-old exploring her dark and "unhinged" side on SmackDown.

Furthermore, some fans also pointed out how Morgan's descent into darkness could result in her joining forces with Bray Wyatt.

Micheal Spencer Finlay @Micheal47729024 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you become part of Wyatt6 because you would make an awesome addition @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you become part of Wyatt6 because you would make an awesome addition

Whatever the case, viewers will be hooked to SmackDown to see how Liv Morgan's new character shapes up in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Morgan's actions on WWE SmackDown? Do you see her joining forces with Wyatt? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

