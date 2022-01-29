Liv Morgan comments on the possibility of Ronda Rousey in the Royal Rumble

The 2022 Royal Rumble has everyone talking about surprise entrants and potential returns. One of those names being tossed is former RAW Women's Champ Ronda Rousey.

The Royal Rumble sets things up for WrestleMania, and Liv Morgan wants a main-event match at the show. She spoke with WrestlingInc.com about the possibility of the former Champion showing up during the Rumble.

Morgan said that it would make things more challenging but that she would still throw Rousey out if it came down to it.

“It definitely makes things a lot harder, you know? She’s a great competitor, she’s great at everything she does, she’s a natural athlete and she’s a beast,” said Morgan. “But, I don’t know, ‘Ronda, I love you, buddy. But I am going to have no choice but to throw your little booty over that top rope. Not that it is little, you have a great butt. But I am throwing you over the top rope,’ that is what I am saying. It’ll be hard, it’ll be interesting, but I am winning,”Morgan said.

Liv has already been announced as a Royal Rumble participant. The former Riott Squad member has been looking for another shot at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Morgan might feud with Rousey after the Royal Rumble.

Along with the chance of Rousey entering the 2022 match, Morgan talked about a potential one-on-one match between the two. She knows that there is a reason why Rousey was called "the Baddest Woman on the Planet."

“Yeah, I mean yeah. I mean, the Armbar sucks, I have been in her armbar more times than I can say. But yeah, I would love to wrestle Ronda, yeah,” Morgan said on a potential match between them.

If Morgan has her way, she'll look forward to eliminating the former Champion. The two briefly crossed paths when Morgan was a part of the Riott Squad.

Rousey last appeared in a match for WWE at WrestleMania 35. In the show's main event, Rousey lost her RAW Women's title to winner Becky Lynch. Since then, there has been much speculation regarding when and if Rousey would return.

Do you think Rousey will return at the Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

