Liv Morgan continues to push for revenge on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has a long Road to WrestleMania 40 and a tough opponent waiting at the end. However, Liv Morgan is also forcing the champion to watch her back.

This week's WWE RAW saw Morgan get payback on Becky Lynch by attacking Nia Jax to force a DQ in their singles match. The babyfaces then argued until The Irresistible Force laid them out. Big Time Becks later confronted The Queen of Extreme backstage, and they had words; then Morgan accepted Lynch's challenge for next week's RAW as Rhea Ripley walked by laughing.

Morgan has inserted herself into the WrestleMania feud between The Eradicator and The Man, and she is not backing down. She took to X today and retweeted a WWE 2K24 clip that shows her character delivering a beatdown and promising to expose frauds for what they are.

The 29-year-old captioned the post with a look ahead at this year, which many fans see as a warning to Rhea Ripley.

"This energy all 2024," she wrote.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan will take place on next week's RAW in their fourth-ever singles match. Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax are expected to be lurking in the shadows for the right time to interfere.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals favorite match was against Rhea Ripley's rival

Becky Lynch has worked with several WWE legends and top stars over the years, and soon she will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Her main rivalries include the recent program with Trish Stratus.

Stratus returned in 2023 and worked nine matches. She teamed with Lynch but later turned heel, and this led to their Steel Cage payoff at Payback in September of that year. The 20-minute match opened the show and saw the WWE Hall of Famer tap out.

The Queen of Queens recently spoke with The Gorilla Position and named the Steel Cage loss as her favorite match. Stratus said she's had many matches that are special for many reasons, but the Payback match is her hands-down favorite, and for so many reasons.

"The fact that I could go back this many years later and not only hang with the current crop that sort of thing. But it was more about doing something that I was not able to do. The opportunity was not there for us females back in the day. The best of this generation [and] the best, arguably I’ve heard, of my generation. It was very special," she said.

The Lynch vs. Stratus rivalry ended with 1 actual win for both if you count the four televised matches. This includes Trish's win at Night of Champions, Becky's DQ win on RAW, the double count-out one month later, and then Lynch's Payback win. Despite dominating the division, Rhea Ripley was not involved.

