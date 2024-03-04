WWE Hall of Famer names recent match against Becky Lynch as her favorite

WWE has booked Becky Lynch against several top stars during her rise to the top. A fan-favorite Hall of Famer has just opened up about one of their recent matches.

Trish Stratus returned to WWE in-ring action in 2023 for a run that included nine matches. The comeback centered around a rivalry with Lynch. The final match between The Man and the Canadian legend came at WWE Payback on September 2, 2023. The twenty-minute Steel Cage match opened the show and ended with the Irish star winning.

Stratus recently appeared on The Gorilla Position and was asked about her recent return and favorite match. The Hall of Famer revealed that her bout with Becky at Payback is her favorite for many reasons.

"It’s funny because I was just at a signing this weekend and I [always] get asked what’s your favourite match. I’ve had so many matches that are special for so many reasons that I kind of go into a little blurb about it. But now I’m just like 'Cage match,' like hands down my favorite and for so many reasons," she said. [H/T to Inside The Ropes]

The former Women's Champion continued and said this was a very special match for both competitors.

"Just what it represented. The fact that I could go back this many years later and not only hang with the current crop that sort of thing. But it was more about doing something that I was not able to do. The opportunity was not there for us females back in the day. So to be able to do something that I was not able to was really special. Then just to be able to pull off such an epic match, you know, generational face off with me and Becky Lynch. The best of this generation [and] the best, arguably I’ve heard, of my generation. It was very special," she said.

Lynch and Stratus worked four televised singles matches last year. The seven-time Women's Champion won at Night of Champions, while Lynch won by DQ on RAW in July, then they fought to a double count-out the next month. Payback was the final match in their rivalry.

Becky Lynch teases angle at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will end with Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley at the big event for the Women's World Championship.

WrestleMania XL will mark the first main roster TV match between The Man and The Eradicator. Lynch recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and commented on how The Judgment Day might factor into their match.

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea (Ripley) needs to worry. Because, when you look at half of her crew, half of them I have known for twenty-two years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin [JD McDonagh] since he was a wee little lad, he couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only twelve years old when he started training. I remember his first day at training school. So, I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So, you've got to ask at the end of the day, are they going to bleed purple or are they going to bleed green?" she said.

Lynch will face Nia Jax on Monday's RAW. This will be a rematch from RAW Day 1 in January, which saw Jax get the win.

What is your prediction for Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Did you enjoy the recent return of Trish Stratus? Sound off in the comments below!

