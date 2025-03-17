Liv Morgan convinced top WWE Superstar badly misses her: "I'm literally irresistible"

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently reigning as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, that hasn't stopped Morgan from claiming that one of her former partners has a soft spot for her.

Rhea Ripley and The Miracle Kid formed a tag team, Liv 4 Brutality, in 2022. The two stars even challenged for the Women's Tag Team Title on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 but were unsuccessful in winning the gold.

Their partnership ended when Ripley turned heel and attacked Morgan following their loss to Sasha Banks and Naomi in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match on the April 18, 2022, edition of RAW. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been bitter enemies since then and have dealt huge blows to each other numerous times.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a post asking if Mami still misses Liv Morgan and the duo's time together as Liv 4 Brutality. Morgan noticed the tweet and claimed that Ripley does miss her, as she is "irresistible."

"Of course she does I’m literally irresistible," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Check out Morgan's post below.

Rhea Ripley mocks Liv Morgan ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is currently in the middle of its European tour. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan recently squared off in a Street Fight at a live event in Germany.

At the end of a gruesome battle, Mami picked up a huge win over The Judgment Day member. Morgan took to social media shortly after the bout to show off the scars she got during the match and even took shots at Ripley with middle finger emojis.

Rhea Ripley responded to Liv Morgan's post on X with a GIF, seemingly pleased with her brutal beatdown on The Miracle Kid.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley and Morgan renew their rivalry again following WrestleMania 41.

