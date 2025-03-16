Rhea Ripley taunts Liv Morgan after brutal Street Fight at WWE event

WWE has continued the rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were rumored to make their first title defenses this weekend, but officials booked longtime enemies Ripley and Liv in a grueling and brutal Street Fight. The post-match reactions from both superstars paint a vivid picture.

The Eradicator has once again annihilated Dominik Mysterio's Güerita or Little Blondie. The non-televised live event portion of WWE's annual Road to WrestleMania tour kicked off Saturday in Dortmund, Germany. Before intermission, Ripley defeated Liv in a Street Fight. She also leveled Raquel Rodriguez with a Riptide. A rematch was booked at today's non-televised live event in Hanover, Germany. Ripley got the win again, and this time Rodriguez was put through a table.

Morgan took to X (fka Twitter) today to show off brutal welts from the Street Fight loss to Ripley. The Aussie Superstar responded around an hour later, taunting her opponent with a GIF of actor Sam Riegel with a halo over his head. Fans took this as Ripley implying she was an innocent angel.

This weekend marked the third Ripley vs. Morgan match in 2025. The RAW Netflix premiere on January 6 saw Ripley dethrone Morgan of the Women's World Championship, which she then dropped to IYO SKY two weeks ago.

The Judgment Day swept before WWE RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off the ongoing WWE live event tour of Europe with a record of no wins and four losses. The tour began in Germany this weekend, with a show in Dortmund on Saturday, and Hanover this afternoon.

Liv Morgan has a tour record of 0-2 after two Street Fight losses to Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio also has an identical tour record after the first weekend. He suffered two losses to Jey Uso. The more unfortunate news coming out of Mysterio and Morgan getting swept in Germany has to do with their latest streaks.

Dirty Dom, Liv, and the rest of The Judgment Day will be at Monday's RAW in Brussels, Belgium. Finn Balor is hoping to bring Intercontinental Championship gold back to the faction when he challenges Bron Breakker.

