Liv Morgan's new nickname officially confirmed by WWE

Liv Morgan has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent members of the WWE women's division in the last few years. The former Women's World Champion has been given multiple names during this time, with the company officially recognizing her new nickname ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Morgan has been involved with Dominik Mysterio over the last several months. The male star helped her win the Women's World Championship, following which the two have stuck with each other. The on-screen couple has not shied away from publicly expressing their emotions and even have nicknames for each other, as Morgan calls Dominik "Daddy Dom," while The Latino Cheat calls her his "Güerita."

The name has now been officially recognized by WWE, as it was listed as her nickname in the Elimination Chamber promotion video. Liv Morgan will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match later tonight against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley.

Former WWE Superstar does not believe Liv Morgan will win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan has been doing some of the best work of her career recently. She defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship last summer and embarked on a dominant reign. While she ended up dropping the title to Rhea Ripley earlier this year, the 30-year-old did not take long to win gold again, as she and Raquel Rodriguez recently defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Morgan will now look to earn another shot at the Women's World Title by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) does not believe that Liv will win the multi-woman match, as she recently won the tag team title. Speaking on a recent edition of the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, he said:

"Liv Morgan and Raquel [Rodriguez] won the tag title, which to me does kind of telegraphs that Liv, for sure, is not winning [Women's Elimination Chamber Match]. Their story is in this tag team reigns!''

Liv was involved in a lengthy feud with Rhea Ripley last year. It culminated with a match between the two on the RAW Netflix premiere, where Mami won back the gold. The Eradicator will defend the title against IYO SKY in the upcoming episode of RAW.

