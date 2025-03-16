Unfortunate update on The Judgment Day ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off the latest WWE tour by snapping one streak and continuing another as the faction continues to deal with hard times. The Road to WrestleMania 41 just took a detour through Europe and the controversy began swirling long before Monday's special RAW. Word from the road has just revealed more unfortunate events for the heel faction.

Dominik Mysterio recently snapped a dreadful streak but came up short in chasing Dragon Lee's WWE Speed Championship. Amid tension within the group, Dominik recently secured an Intercontinental Championship match for Finn Balor, instead of himself, while he and Liv Morgan helped Raquel Rodriguez land a number one contender's match. She is now set to challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Currently the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv and Raquel are on a mission to carry both tag team as well as singles gold together.

The RAW brand began its non-televised portion of the ongoing tour on Saturday in Dortmund, Germany. Morgan lost a Street Fight toRipley, while Dirty Dom was defeated by Jey Uso. The same matches were held today in the German city of Hanover, with no change in the results.

Dirty Dom has now lost 24 straight non-televised live event matches. His last one-on-one house show victory came October 14, 2023, when he retained the NXT North American Championship over Ricochet. Saturday's show saw The Miracle Kid suffer her first non-televised defeat since October 23, 2022, when she was defeated by then-SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. Before Saturday, Liv had won 22 straight singles matches at house shows.

The Judgment Day began WWE's Road to WrestleMania 41 tour with a record of 0-4 now that the weekend is over and RAW is set to take place in less than 24 hours. The European tour will wrap up on March 31 with RAW in London.

The Judgment Day set for WWE RAW

The Judgment Day will be together on Monday's WWE RAW from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium as Finn Balor tries to bring the Intercontinental Championship home to the faction.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof;

Seth Rollins will address Roman Reigns;

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY contract signing for WrestleMania 41;

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile;

No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser;

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser; Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory;

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor.

Monday's RAW will air live at 3 pm ET on Netflix instead of the tape delay at 8 pm ET. RAW in Glasgow, Scotland will air live at 4 pm ET on March 24, and then Netflix will air the show at 3 pm ET on March 31 from London, England.

Can The Judgment Day turn its fortunes around by the time the European tour comes to a close? Only time will tell.

