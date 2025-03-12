Major WWE champion in line for title shot after win over Dominik Mysterio

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and Dominik Mysterio is having a rough time. While proving his loyalty to The Judgment Day, the young Superstar keeps coming up short in his quest to become a four-time champion. Officials have now booked champion vs. champion after Mysterio's latest loss.

Dirty Dom recently snapped a 14-match winning streak by defeating Chris Sabin on WWE Speed. The first-time-ever match opened the Speed tournament, which continued last week with Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura. Another first-ever bout, the current World Tag Team Champion defeated the Pro Wrestling NOAH star to earn a semi-finals match against Mysterio.

WarBeard locked up with the son of Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of World Wrestling Entertainment's Speed series on X. The match ended much quicker than the usual Speed bout, with 1:21 left on the 3:00 clock. Ivar vs. Dominik was taped last Friday in Philadelphia.

Dragon Lee will defend the WWE Speed Championship against Ivar next Friday. This will mark the first champion vs. champion contest for the X series and will also serve as another first-time-ever offering for the WWE Universe.

Dominik Mysterio set for big edition of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has dealt with internal tension as of late. However, Dominik Mysterio is doing his part to try and keep things moving forward.

Monday's RAW saw Dirty Dom secure Finn Balor an Intercontinental Championship shot against Bron Breakker next Monday on RAW. Mysterio, who will be present in Brussels for the special RAW episode, later told Liv Morgan that he did not ask officials for his own title shot because he believes in his stablemate.

Mysterio and Morgan also landed Raquel Rodriguez a match with Bayley on this week's RAW, which she won to earn a future match with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Liv and Raquel recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship and have vowed to both win singles gold as well.

