Liv Morgan 'dares' tag team partner not to do one thing after WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the latest edition of RAW. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles, following which the former sent a message to her partner.

Lita and Lynch won the Women’s Tag Team Championships on February 27, 2023, episode of RAW. They were originally booked to defend the title against Rodriguez and Morgan on Monday, but Lita was attacked backstage before the match.

Trish Stratus replaced her best friend for the match but could not defend the title for her team. She was pinned by Liv Morgan, who won the championship for her side.

Following the win, Rodriguez and Morgan were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelly. During their conversation, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion 'dared' her partner not to betray her like the times she had been betrayed before.

"Do you know how many times I’ve been betrayed in tag teams? Oh my god, dude, don’t betray me. Don’t you dare," Liv Morgan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rodriguez had a short reign with the title with Aliyah in August 2022. She also briefly held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships briefly with Dakota Kai but did not have a memorable reign.

Trish Stratus turned heel after Liv Morgan pinned her on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus replaced Lita in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match after Adam Pearce allowed her to do so. The last-minute change spelled disaster for Big Time Becks, who was looking to make a successful defense at the show.

Stratus lost the title for her team after Liv Morgan suddenly pinned her for the win. The Hall of Famer turned heel after the match was over. She attacked Lynch and laid her out with a kick before exiting the ring.

Fans expected Stratus to turn heel sooner rather than later, and they did not have to wait too long. The angle was well booked, as The Quintessential Diva cost her team the title.

The heel turn comes right in time for WWE Backlash, which is only a few weeks away. Fans can finally see a big match between the two superstars at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

