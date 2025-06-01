Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio seen together at huge non-WWE event despite recent breakup tease

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan recently showed up together at a huge non-WWE event, sporting matching outfits. This public display of love, showcasing "couple goals," comes after a tease was split between the two during a recent episode of RAW.

The Miracle Kid made a surprise return on the May 26 edition of the Monday night show and caught Dirty Dom with Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy was seen massaging the reigning Intercontinental Champion's shoulder when Morgan entered The Judgment Day locker room. Mysterio acted guilty after she saw him with another female star. WWE seemingly teased a breakup between The Latino Cheat and güerita since Perez was added to the storyline. While fans speculated that Dom would leave his on-screen girlfriend for the former NXT Women's Champion, this outcome now appears unlikely.

At the recent Netflix TUDUM event on May 31, 2025, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio made a notable appearance on the red carpet together. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and the Women's Tag Team Champion were also seen wearing coordinated outfits, featuring a stylish brown-and-white color scheme.

WWE veteran says Liv Morgan lost on RAW for a major reason

The Miracle Kid faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match on this week's RAW. However, the former WWE Women's World Champion suffered a major upset at the hands of The Pirate Princess after getting distracted by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez arguing at ringside.

Speaking in an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Kairi Sane wasn't supposed to lose on last week's red brand show. However, the Japanese star's defeat occurred because of Zoey Stark's injury. According to the former WWE writer, this unforeseen turn of events ultimately led to Sane securing a huge win over Liv Morgan on the latest episode of the Monday night show.

"They weren't supposed to beat Kairi Sane last week. They had to beat her because Zoey [got injured]. They had to figure out a way to give her a win here. So, I guess, you know, using Rosie [Roxanne Perez] was a good way to make Liv you lose. But again, my issue is like what Chris and I said earlier, you're just flopping out these characters," Russo said.

Only time will tell if the company eventually decides to conclude the romantic storyline featuring Mysterio and Morgan.

