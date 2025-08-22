  • home icon
  Liv Morgan drops huge reminder amid WWE absence

Liv Morgan drops huge reminder amid WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 22, 2025 06:38 GMT
Liv Morgan is a former Women
Liv Morgan is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to social media to post about her massive accolade in professional wrestling. The Judgment Day star is currently absent from in-ring competition due to an injury.

Liv Morgan last competed inside the squared circle on the June 16, 2025 edition of RAW, where she locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after Morgan suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury. According to reports, the former WWE Women's World Champion might be out of action for several months.

Amid her absence from WWE TV, Liv took to X/Twitter to post a photo of her 2025 Female Superstar of the Year Slammy award. This accolade was given to her during this year's Slammy Awards, which took place during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

With this post, Morgan has dropped a huge reminder to her fans and opponents that she was one of the biggest names on the roster despite her injury absence.

Check out her post below:

Vince Russo believes WWE is keeping Liv Morgan on the sidelines to receive a massive pop when she returns

During a recent edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team keeps stars off WWE TV because they want to receive a massive pop whenever someone returns from injury.

Russo highlighted that the company has done it with Bianca Belair and is now doing it with Gunther and Liv Morgan.

"Why, when a wrestler gets a boo boo, are they taken off the show? And I finally figured it out because now Gunther's hurt, and now Gunther's going to be off the show. I finally figured it out, because they know that's another pop in their back pocket. They know when Bianca Belair comes back, they got a pop. When Liv Morgan comes back, they got a pop. When Gunther comes back, they got a pop. So, they completely take them off television just to line up what's the pop in September? What's the pop in October?" Russo said.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Liv Morgan was evaluated by the medical team this month and is expected to return in early 2026.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
