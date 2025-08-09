Why WWE removes Liv Morgan & other injured stars from TV, according to veteran, instead of giving them other roles (Exclusive)

Several WWE stars are currently missing from television due to various injuries. Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Bianca Belair is out after a finger injury. Recently, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was also written off due to a nose injury.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo revealed why WWE has been removing injured stars from its roster. It seemed like the promotion would've been dealing with another injury issue when Seth Rollins got injured during his match with LA Knight during Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was all a ruse, as revealed at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed that all these injured superstars have been taken off television because their return would generate a pop. He said that these are 'pops' that WWE has kept in its back pocket to use whenever needed.

"Why, when a wrestler gets a boo boo, are they taken off the show? And I finally figured it out because now Gunther's hurt, and now Gunther's going to be off the show. I finally figured it out, because they know that's another pop in their back pocket. They know when Bianca Belair comes back, they got a pop. When Liv Morgan comes back, they got a pop. When Gunther comes back, they got a pop. So, they completely take them off television just to line up what's the pop in September? What's the pop in October?" Russo said. [29:14 onwards]

Liv Morgan hasn't been seen on WWE television since suffering her shoulder injury during an episode of RAW. Bianca Belair recently served as the Special Guest Referee during a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution 2025, which hinted that a return is close for the former WWE Women's Champion. However, there has been no update on that yet.

