  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan, Edge, Aalyah Mysterio, and others react to WWE RAW star's heartbreaking update

Liv Morgan, Edge, Aalyah Mysterio, and others react to WWE RAW star's heartbreaking update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 15, 2025 07:09 GMT
Liv Morgan (left), Edge (middle), Aalyah Mysterio (right) [Image credits: WWE
Liv Morgan (left), Edge (middle), Aalyah Mysterio (right) [Image credits: WWE's and stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, Edge (Adam Copeland), and Dominik Mysterio's sister, Aalyah, recently took to social media to react to Natalya's heartbreaking update. The RAW star dedicated a post to her father, Jim Neidhart.

Ad

Natalya is a third-generation wrestler of the Hart wrestling family. She has been competing for WWE since 2007 and is still going strong in the company. The former WWE Divas Champion recently took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of her father, Jim Neidhart. The legendary wrestler passed away on August 13, 2018. Nattie highlighted that it had been seven years since her dad passed away.

The BOAT added that her father was an extraordinary person who taught her the most valuable life lessons.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s been seven years since my dad died but I think about him every day and usually in ways that make me smile. My dad was an extraordinary person, even though his life was complicated. He taught me so much, truly the most valuable lessons of my life❤️," she wrote.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

The Queen of Harts also thanked her father for everything and mentioned that she could write a whole book on the ways he used to make her laugh.

Ad
"When I was writing my book, my dad’s passing got me thinking a lot about legacy and how being able to think about legacy is such a privilege. 'The root never gets the luxury of thinking that way, only the branches do…The biggest thing about legacy is just how delicate time makes it.' Thinking of you today, Daddy. Thank you for everything you gave to us and mostly making me laugh in ways I’d need a whole book to explain! I love you endlessly! 🦏❤️," she added.
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Natalya's post, including Liv Morgan, Edge (Adam Copeland), Aalyah Mysterio, Bayley, Apollo Crews, Renee Paquette, JD McDongh, Kelani Jordan, Indi Hartwell, Braun Strowman, Matt Cardona, Ava, Heath Slater, Otis, and more.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax, Blake Monroe, Santos Escobar, Karmen Petrovic, Rob Van Dam, Eva Marie, and CJ Perry left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Ad
Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Natalya&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Natalya's Instagram]

WWE star Natalya thanked Cody Rhodes for showing her respect

During his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Nikki Bella, Cody Rhodes was full of praise for Natalya.

Ad

Following this, The Queen of Harts took to X/Twitter to thank The American Nightmare for always treating her with respect. She also mentioned that The Bella Twins were her sisters for life.

"This interview floored me. Thank you so much @CodyRhodes for always showing me so much respect since day one. It means so much to me. And yes @NikkiAndBrie, you both are sisters for life! We never miss a beat❤️," wrote Natalya.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Natalya on WWE RAW.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications