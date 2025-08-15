Liv Morgan, Edge, Aalyah Mysterio, and others react to WWE RAW star's heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, Edge (Adam Copeland), and Dominik Mysterio's sister, Aalyah, recently took to social media to react to Natalya's heartbreaking update. The RAW star dedicated a post to her father, Jim Neidhart.Natalya is a third-generation wrestler of the Hart wrestling family. She has been competing for WWE since 2007 and is still going strong in the company. The former WWE Divas Champion recently took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on the death anniversary of her father, Jim Neidhart. The legendary wrestler passed away on August 13, 2018. Nattie highlighted that it had been seven years since her dad passed away.The BOAT added that her father was an extraordinary person who taught her the most valuable life lessons.&quot;It’s been seven years since my dad died but I think about him every day and usually in ways that make me smile. My dad was an extraordinary person, even though his life was complicated. He taught me so much, truly the most valuable lessons of my life❤️,&quot; she wrote.The Queen of Harts also thanked her father for everything and mentioned that she could write a whole book on the ways he used to make her laugh.&quot;When I was writing my book, my dad’s passing got me thinking a lot about legacy and how being able to think about legacy is such a privilege. 'The root never gets the luxury of thinking that way, only the branches do…The biggest thing about legacy is just how delicate time makes it.' Thinking of you today, Daddy. Thank you for everything you gave to us and mostly making me laugh in ways I’d need a whole book to explain! I love you endlessly! 🦏❤️,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Natalya's post, including Liv Morgan, Edge (Adam Copeland), Aalyah Mysterio, Bayley, Apollo Crews, Renee Paquette, JD McDongh, Kelani Jordan, Indi Hartwell, Braun Strowman, Matt Cardona, Ava, Heath Slater, Otis, and more.Meanwhile, Nia Jax, Blake Monroe, Santos Escobar, Karmen Petrovic, Rob Van Dam, Eva Marie, and CJ Perry left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Natalya's Instagram]WWE star Natalya thanked Cody Rhodes for showing her respectDuring his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Nikki Bella, Cody Rhodes was full of praise for Natalya.Following this, The Queen of Harts took to X/Twitter to thank The American Nightmare for always treating her with respect. She also mentioned that The Bella Twins were her sisters for life.&quot;This interview floored me. Thank you so much @CodyRhodes for always showing me so much respect since day one. It means so much to me. And yes @NikkiAndBrie, you both are sisters for life! We never miss a beat❤️,&quot; wrote Natalya.It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Natalya on WWE RAW.