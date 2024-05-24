Liv Morgan explains her minor WWE appearance change

Liv Morgan recently revealed why she made a slight change to her appearance when she returned to WWE action in January 2024.

In July 2023, Morgan was written off television for several months after suffering an attack at the hands of Rhea Ripley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion often added teardrop accessories to her face before being ruled out of action. Upon her return, however, the teardrops were nowhere to be seen.

Morgan explained in a new WWE Break It Down video that she altered her look as part of her character's mindset shift:

"I used to come out with tears on my face. Whether they're tears of happiness or tears of sadness that I'm crying, who knows, up to interpretation. But, at this point, Rhea injured me, I'm out for the last six months of my career, so I wipe my tears away, no more tears, because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it." [10:42 – 11:00]

In the same video, Morgan broke character to discuss her special bond with Ripley in real life.

Liv Morgan on her 2024 Royal Rumble ring gear inspiration

After a six-month absence, Liv Morgan made her in-ring comeback in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Her ring gear that day was inspired by American singer Christina Aguilera.

Morgan is unsure whether Aguilera is aware of how much her outfits have inspired wrestlers:

"Thank you so much, Christina Aguilera, for all your inspo over the years. Not that you've seen any of these looks, but you created, without even knowing it, very iconic wrestling looks, so thank you so much." [11:10 – 11:21]

Morgan also wore Aguilera-inspired attire at the 2021 Royal Rumble. However, she never plans to wear the gear again due to her top breaking during the match.

What is your favorite Liv Morgan look? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

