Liv Morgan could be getting a new role in WWE after tragic injury on RAW, says former WCW Champion

Liv Morgan's heartbreaking shoulder injury on this week's edition of WWE RAW has been a major blow to fans. While Morgan is likely to spend time away from the company to recuperate, Vince Russo has pitched an interesting new role for her.

The Judgment Day member stepped inside the ring against Kairi Sane in hopes of advancing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the Monday Night Show. However, things soon came crashing down after Liv Morgan landed badly on her shoulder during the match, forcing the referee to immediately call off the bout.

Since then, multiple reports have come out suggesting that Morgan is expected to undergo surgery and that her injury has left many of WWE's plans in disarray. Amid this, on the latest episode of the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo has called for the global juggernaut to still use Morgan on TV in some capacity.

Trending

Russo feels that a performer of her level must be utilized to the fullest, and even pitched that she could take up an authority role for WWE's women's division.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

"If it's me, and you know how good Liv Morgan is, right storyline-wise, make her the commissioner of the whole women's division while she's out with injury. You can come up with some kind of storyline to make that plausible. You need her presence on television," said Russo. [16:16 - 16:39]

Check out the full video:

Who could replace Liv Morgan in WWE?

In a recent Q/A session, WrestleVotes told Sportskeeda that Liv Morgan was planned to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to face The Bella Twins at Evolution 2025. However, with those plans now all but canceled, he suggested that the company could replace Morgan with Roxanne Perez in the tag team match.

"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said.

Expand Tweet

Though she's expected to be away from TV for the foreseeable future, Morgan is being advertised to appear on the August 18 episode of WWE RAW.

If you take any quotes from this article, give credit to the Coach and Bro Show and please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More