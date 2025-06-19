WWE quietly confirms Liv Morgan's future after heartbreaking injury on RAW

Liv Morgan suffered a scary shoulder injury on this week's episode of WWE RAW, which has ruled her out of in-ring action indefinitely. Though rumors suggest Morgan is soon to undergo surgery, the global juggernaut is advertising her for an upcoming episode of RAW on August 18, which will emanate live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Judgment Day member faced Kairi Sane this Monday night in a one-on-one match. However, just minutes into the clash, Liv Morgan sustained a shoulder injury and was escorted out of the ring. As expected, this left the wrestling universe concerned. Soon after, reports confirmed fans' worst fears, as Morgan is now expected to undergo surgery.

Though the 31-year-old star is not likely to enter the ring anytime soon owing to her injury, this doesn't mean she won't make any non-wrestling appearances in WWE. The promotion seems to have quietly confirmed one of her upcoming appearances, with Morgan being advertised for the August 18 episode of RAW.

While the card is subject to change, the fact that the company is advertising her means she could appear in a non-wrestling capacity. Check it out below:

Vince Russo also wants Liv Morgan to remain active on WWE amid her injury

Following her unfortunate injury, Vince Russo took to his X account to write just how heartbreaking the situation surrounding Morgan was and praised her for her work over the years. Russo then urged WWE to have the Judgment Day regularly appear on TV, all while she recovers from her shoulder injury on the side.

"I feel bad for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. Man, the Lady has gotten herself over with not much creative help from the Office. Speaking of which---I hope @WWE Creative understands that she can STILL BE ON TV EVERY WEEK WITHOUT HAVING TO WRESTLE!!!" wrote Russo.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Liv Morgan in WWE. Neither she nor the global juggernaut has issued any official statement yet on her current status.

