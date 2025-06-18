Liv Morgan should remain on RAW throughout injury, claims former WWE writer

A former WWE writer believes Liv Morgan should remain on television following her untimely injury this past Monday night on RAW. The 31-year-old suffered a separated shoulder, and it was reported earlier today that the injury will require surgery.

Wrestling legend Vince Russo took to social media today to share his thoughts on Morgan's unfortunate injury. The veteran noted that he felt bad for Morgan and sent a message to the company. He stated that Morgan should remain on WWE RAW throughout the injury and should not miss any television due to her inability to compete.

"I feel bad for @YaOnlyLivvOnce. Man, the Lady has gotten herself over with not much creative help from the Office. Speaking of which---I hope @WWE Creative understands that she can STILL BE ON TV EVERY WEEK WITHOUT HAVING TO WRESTLE!!!" wrote Russo.

Morgan confronted IYO SKY this past Monday night on the red brand and made it known that she wanted the Women's World Championship once again. She also hit Nikki Bella with an Oblivion earlier this month on RAW, seemingly setting up a potential match between the two stars at Evolution 2. However, those plans will have to be put on hold following Morgan's injury on RAW.

Vince Russo explains why Liv Morgan should remain on WWE TV

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained why the company should consider keeping Liv Morgan on television despite her injury.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo praised Liv Morgan's character and noted that she needed to have a presence on the show while not being able to perform in the ring.

"She has the kind of character. At this point, it doesn’t matter if she wrestles or not, she needs to have presence on TV. Even if she has a dislocated shoulder, throw a sling on her and put her on freaking tv. She doesn’t need to be off TV." [46:56 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the titles following Morgan's injury.

