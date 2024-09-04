Liv Morgan makes allegations about Rhea Ripley and her attitude toward Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been going back and forth on social media for several weeks now. Currently, Mami has the upper hand in their rivalry with a win at Bash in Berlin 2024 alongside Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. However, when Rhea celebrated her win at the premium live event, the reigning Women's World Champion leveled an allegation against Mami's attitude towards Dirty Dom.

Rhea Ripley recently uploaded a video on her official X/Twitter handle where she and Priest were feasting on some chicken tenders. Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio also loves eating chicken tenders. Thus, responding to the video, Morgan tweeted that The Eradicator is still obsessed with her "Daddy Dom."

"My Daddy Dom living rent free in your head 🥸 how embarrassing,” Liv Morgan shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Following the win at Bash in Berlin 2024, The Eradicator has now challenged Morgan for the Women's World Championship, a title the former held for a year and never lost.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan mocks Rhea Ripley while celebrating an important milestone

Liv Morgan recently celebrated a grand milestone of her title reign and her Revenge Tour. Notably, Morgan completed her 100th day as the Women’s World Champion this week on RAW. WWE posted a backstage clip of the 30-year-old star with Dominik Mysterio, where she was gloating about her milestone and mocking Rhea Ripley. She also told Mami that she accepted her challenge.

"What a way to celebrate 100 days as Women's World Champion. Oh, and Rhea, by the way, I accept the challenge. Let's see if you can make it. Haha!" Liv Morgan said.

Notably, Morgan also posted an image of Rhea hanging upside down from the ropes and laughed at her. To add fuel to the fire, Liv and Dom Dom have also replaced their banner images on their official X/Twitter handles with Ripley's picture in which she is hanging upside down.

It would be interesting to see if Morgan can back her words with her wrestling skills and defend her title against The Eradicator.

