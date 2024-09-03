Liv Morgan reacts after posting humiliating Rhea Ripley picture after RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently lost a mixed tag team match alongside Dominik Mysterio against The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin. However, the Women’s World Champion managed to one-up her rival Rhea Ripley on this week’s episode of RAW.

The Eradicator walked into the ring before the fans of Denver’s Ball Arena and welcomed them to Monday Night Mami. As she was speaking about regaining the world title she held for a year and never lost, she was interrupted by Dirty Dom. While Mysterio vouched for Liv Morgan as a rightful champion, Mami said she was ready to face her anytime and anywhere.

Following this, Morgan tried to blindside The Eradicator. Despite Ripley seeing through the attack, she got caught in a compromised position between the ropes due to Dom’s distraction. Liv Morgan capitalized on this chance to severely damage Ripley’s left ankle, from which her entire body weight was suspended.

While she had already done the physical damage, Morgan posted an image of Mami hanging upside down via a tweet on X to do some psychological damage as well.

Despite being injured, a hobbling Rhea Ripley proved to be too much for Morgan later on WWE RAW. As the Women’s World Champion approached an injured Mami, the latter attacked her with the crutch she was using and chased her out of the arena.

While the champion had to escape from the arena, she had a good time on RAW. Moreover, she also sent Mami a message regarding her world title shot.

Liv Morgan celebrates an important milestone

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has been a huge success. The 30-year-old superstar has Mami’s championship belt, her on-screen lover, and also her beloved faction, The Judgment Day. On this week’s episode of RAW, she also celebrated an important milestone of her revenge tour while sending Mami a message via an Instagram post.

“What a way to celebrate 100 days as Women's World Champion. Oh, and Rhea, by the way, I accept the challenge. Let's see if you can make it. Haha,” said Morgan.

With this, the WWE Women’s World Championship will finally take centerstage after weeks of being sidelined due to the intense heat in this storyline. While Rhea Ripley scored a victory against The New Judgment Day in Berlin with her Terror Twin Damian Priest, the title shot won’t be easy.

It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator can get the gold back from Liv Morgan’s clutches.

