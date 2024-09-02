Liv Morgan makes bold prediction for WWE RAW

Several top WWE Superstars on RAW are gunning for a major championship opportunity. Liv Morgan is rooting for a certain someone and will be watching closely tonight. The heel champion has just made a bold prediction for the next few weeks of action.

Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship in the near future against the winner of the ongoing number-one contender's tournament. Jey Uso and Pete Dunne previously qualified for next week's Fatal Four Way finals, and the other two participants will be determined on tonight's RAW. One Triple Threat qualifier will feature Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Ilja Dragunov. The other will see Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser battle a superstar to be named as Bronson Reed's replacement.

Dirty Dom will advance tonight, then be crowned the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship next week to eventually dethrone Breakker, according to a new prediction by the Women's World Champion. Liv and Dom recently spoke with Gorilla Position and were asked when the new Judgment Day alliance will pay off for the two-time Slammy Award winner in the form of championship gold.

"He's in the IC Tournament, he's gonna win it all," Liv Morgan said. "Thanks to her," Dominik Mysterio added.

The younger Mysterio chimed in and gave credit to his love interest. Morgan then reiterated her prediction but also dismissed Dom's praise and returned the flattery.

"He's gonna win it all. Well... not thanks to me... it's gonna be because you're so talented, you're so great. I'm going to be there just to help, and support, but he has it all. He has it all figured out," Liv Morgan said. [From 8:05 to 8:19]

Mysterio is a two-time WWE NXT North American Champion and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He has only challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at non-televised live events: two losses to Gunther in March, and two losses to Sami Zayn in July.

Updated lineup for tonight's WWE RAW

The fallout from WWE Bash in Berlin will be featured on tonight's RAW. The episode is set to air live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

After Bronson Reed was pulled due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, below is the updated lineup for tonight:

Women's Tag Team Championship Celebration for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY to determine new number one contenders Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa vs. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler Triple Threat Qualifier for the Intercontinental Championship Contender's Fatal Four Way: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov Triple Threat Qualifier for the Intercontinental Championship Contender's Fatal Four Way: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed's replacement TBA

The build to WWE Bad Blood will also heat up on tonight's RAW. The pay-per-view will return on Saturday, October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

