Liv Morgan makes huge mistake by targetting Wyatt Sicks member ahead of WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, and she is set to take on Jade Cargill this week on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of the show, Morgan could have made a huge mistake by targeting a member of Wyatt Sicks.

The former Women's World Champion is already in the crosshairs of Alexa Bliss following their recent run-ins at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and her appearance on SmackDown this week could now lead to her being attacked by the returning group. Nikki Cross has been lying dormant over the past few weeks as Wyatt Sicks has been taken off TV, but Bliss' return could lead to the team reuniting and challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for their championship.

The Mircale Kid's recent comment on social media could be the beginning of an potentially huge feud heading into WrestleMania. This week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, Rhea Ripley tried to add herself to the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair by signing the contract. However, General Manager Adam Pearce didn't make the Triple Threat match official.

Following the show, Liv Morgan took to social media and reacted to the segment, but when a Rhea Ripley fan page replied to the post and mentioned that Nikki Cross was calling her out, to which Morgan said:

"& Imma bear her like I beat ur fave [winking face with tongue emoji]."

Morgan and Bliss have their own history, but that could finally come to a head this weekend in Italy.

Liv Morgan has quite a lot of enemies in WWE at present

Morgan is racking up the enemies in WWE at the moment, not only is Jade Cargill mad at her because she interrupted her recent interview on SmackDown. There's also Rhea Ripley who Morgan has continued to take shots at over the past few weeks despite their issues being over.

Alexa Bliss also has some issues with Morgan after the latter eliminated her at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. It seems this isn't enough for Liv, who is watching The Judgment Day break apart week by week, and this week on RAW, Finn Balor labeled Dominik Mysterio a snake before he cost him the Intercontinental Championship.

Does she really need Nikki Cross as an enemy as well? This time she could have really messed up by bringing her into the argument.

