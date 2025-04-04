Liv Morgan makes Judgment Day decision ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan became a member of the new-look Judgment Day in 2024 after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's departures from the WWE stable. In an exclusive interview, the RAW star addressed the recent friction between Finn Balor and her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Balor, Morgan, and Mysterio are part of The Judgment Day alongside Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez. In recent weeks, Balor and Mysterio have emerged as contenders for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. The duo strengthened their case for title opportunities by defeating Breakker and Penta on the March 31 episode of RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan accused Balor of trying to capitalize on Mysterio's success to earn a title match:

"Do I think that Dominik deserves and has more than earned an opportunity at the IC title? Yes, I think he's earned it just as much as Finn has, so do I like Finn piggybacking off of the hard work they've done together to go get himself an IC title match? No, I don't like that. I have Dominik's very best interests at heart, and so I just feel like he's also earned that opportunity." [3:57 – 4:27]

Liv Morgan picks a winner between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor

WWE has staged several multi-person Intercontinental Championship matches at WrestleMania. If that happens again this year, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could compete against each other at The Show of Shows.

Asked which Judgment Day member she would like to win in that scenario, Liv Morgan made her choice clear:

"I think a win for The Judgment Day is a win for all, but Dominik is my boyfriend and not Finn." [4:35 – 4:41]

Morgan also revealed whether she would be interested in facing Paige one-on-one for the first time if the former Divas Champion returns to WWE.

