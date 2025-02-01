Liv Morgan makes non-PG accusation against female WWE star; Dominik Mysterio involved

Liv Morgan has been caught in a X/Twitter war with a fellow WWE Superstar following their match on SmackDown. The Judgment Day member had another eventful night ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Naomi and Morgan got into it on social media following their match on SmackDown, which saw the babyface victorious. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez proceeded to attack her and Bianca Belair after the match, standing tall at the end of the segment.

Taking to X/Twitter after the show, Naomi took a hilarious non-PG shot at Dominik Mysterio involving his mouth. Not one to let her on-screen boyfriend get insulted like that, Liv Morgan responded with a quote-tweet. She accused Naomi of wanting to know more about Dirty Dom's mouth. We'll just leave it at that:

"You’d love to know about Daddy Doms mouth huh 🫢👅," Morgan's tweet to Naomi.

Both superstars and their respective tag team partners will be in tonight's 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Here is the updated announced field following SmackDown:

Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez Naomi Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair Nia Jax Bayley Lyra Valkyria IYO SKY Ivy Nile Chelsea Green Piper Niven Candice LeRae Zelina Vega

It will be interesting to see who wins the women's Rumble, whether it is someone who has already been announced or a surprise entrant.

