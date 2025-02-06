Liv Morgan makes a special request; wants WWE Superstar's "b**bies" to get fixed

Liv Morgan wants WWE Games to fix Natalya's "b**bies" for 2K25 and add a special entrance featuring herself and Dominik Mysterio. Morgan was responding to the 42-year-old superstar on social media.

Morgan and Mysterio are a storyline couple. The duo began their on-screen relationship after Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024, helping The Miracle Kid to retain the Women's World Championship in the process.

On X (fka Twitter), Morgan reacted to a post by Natalya, who claimed to be a lot "b*stier" in real life compared to her 2K25 in-game model. You can check out her post by clicking here.

"Hey @WWEgames… when you fix Nattie’s b**bies, can we also please get LivDom entrance," wrote Morgan.

Morgan was in action against IYO SKY on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, after failing to win the Royal Rumble last Saturday. The former Women's World Champion picked up a DQ victory after Rhea Ripley got involved in the qualification bout. She qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match with the win.

The 30-year-old has emerged one step closer to possibly becoming a three-time Women's World Champion. However, she first needs to get the job done at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Sam Roberts predicted a feud between Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss

WWE analyst Sam Roberts has predicted Liv Morgan to feud with Alexa Bliss, as he doesn't see a specific direction for the former Women's World Champion. Lil Miss Bliss returned to WWE programming during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last Saturday. She had been away since early 2023.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Morgan's story with Rhea Ripley was over and a feud with Bliss could be interesting. He suggested:

"Maybe Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss is the direction because I don't see a specific direction for Liv Morgan to go in right now. She didn't win the Rumble, her story with Rhea Ripley is over; and I think this could be interesting."

Morgan remains the only competitor to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match so far. She will be joined by five other superstars, who will all be eager to book their WrestleMania tickets.

