Liv Morgan, Matt Riddle, Samantha Irvin, and others react to future WWE star's personal announcement

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, Matt Riddle, and Samantha Irvin, recently took to social media to react to Zilla Fatu's personal announcement. Fatu is the real-life cousin of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late legend Umaga. He has been signed with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling since 2023, and in such a short span, the real-life Bloodline star has made a huge name for himself by winning several titles. Fatu is also the current HOG Crown Jewel Champion. Many believe Zilla might soon be headed to the Stamford-based promotion and could join The Bloodline on WWE TV.

The ROW star recently took to Instagram to share that he was blessed with his first child. Zilla also mentioned that he named his son after his father, Umaga's real name, honoring the late legend's legacy.

"EKI LEO FATU - MY FIRST SON NAMED AFTER MY DAD. TODAY IS OUR DAY. TODAY WE CELEBRATE BOTH YOU DAD AND YOUR GRANDSON🩸🖤🩸 #UMAGA4L #EKIFATU #FATUTHANG #TEAMZILLA," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Several current and former wrestling personalities reacted with a like on Zilla Fatu's Instagram post, including Liv Morgan, Matt Riddle, Samantha Irvin, Ridge Holland, Ricochet, Booker T, Enzo Amore, Swerve Strickland, Dakota Kai, and more.

Meanwhile, Lio Rush, Isiah Kassidy, EJ Nduka, Jacob Henry, and The Tonga Twins left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Zilla Fatu's Instagram]

Booker T talked about Zilla Fatu potentially joining WWE

During an edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he had a conversation with Zilla Fatu about potentially making a move to WWE.

The legend also mentioned that he believed Fatu would make a big impact when he eventually signs with the Stamford-based promotion.

"Zilla Fatu? He's gonna be primed for the WWE when he gets there," Booker T said. "I just talked to him about WWE and making that move, and one thing about this kid, he's not, you know, in a rush or anything to make it. But trust me, when he makes it, he's going to make the biggest impact that you have seen from any young star to come along in this business perhaps in the last 30 years."

It remains to be seen if Zilla Fatu will join Roman Reigns' Bloodline when he eventually debuts in the Stamford-based promotion.

