Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri and more stars on Cathy Kelley's reaction to Rhea Ripley flirting

Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley are a thing in the eyes of the WWE Universe thanks to them playing to the viewers and openly flirting. During a recent sit-down interview Cathy conducted on WWE's The Bump with the Women's World Champion as guest, she was caught on camera blushing.

The moment came when she told Ripley that she looks "incredible" which was immediately followed by a response from the Aussie, who said "thanks", before adding Cathy Kelley also does.

Kelley took it one step further by re-sharing the post on her Instagram, leading to a a few of their contemporaries reacting to it. Among the names mentioned above, Liv Morgan took a dig at Cathy for having no sense of "journalistic integrity" while others were mostly reacting to the tension between them.

Check out the clip and reactions below:

"who caught our completely professional and totally unbiased interview on @wwethebump?? 👯‍♀️," wrote Kelley on Instagram.

WWE stars react to Cathy Kelley's Instagram post

Rhea Ripley spoke candidly on The Bump about people from her past, who found her aspirations to wrestle and get signed by WWE ridiculous. She also added that she does not know where any of them are today.

As for the Women's World Champion's upcoming weekend, she will defend her title against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia.

Who will face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL?

At the Elimination Chamber press event, Rhea Ripley was the star in her native country. She had several noteworthy moments. At one point, she took a dig at United States Champion Logan Paul's drink, Prime, which garnered some hilarious responses from fans.

Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair will step inside the Devil's Playground to punch their ticket to WrestleMania.

It's not out of the question that Ripley is dethroned by The Irresistible Force at Elimination Chamber in Perth. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter predicted a "squash" loss for the Aussie in West Australia. The latter has been champion since Wrestlemania last year, where she won the belt from Charlotte Flair.