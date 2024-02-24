"Thank you Rhea", "Trash" - WWE fans agree with Rhea Ripley’s shot at Logan Paul

Rhea Ripley is a native hero in Perth, Australia, where WWE will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday night.

Logan Paul will step inside the Elimination Chamber against five of the company's biggest stars to get a main event world title opportunity at WrestleMania XL. Outside WWE, he is also the brand ambassador for the energy drink Prime. Paul has utilized his status in the pro-wrestling juggernaut to promote Prime.

During the pre-show press event, Ripley talked about the heat in Western Australia before taking a sip of Prime. When there were audible boos, the Aussie played to the crowd:

"I know I know I know, it doesn't taste great anyway," retorted Rhea Ripley to the live crowd in Perth.

As for the Judgment Day star, she will defend her Women's World title against Nia Jax on Saturday night. Ripley also poured Prime on Nia during the presser.

Despite a limited number of contests booked for the show, Elimination Chamber is a crucial event as it determines two new challengers for the red brand's top champions at WrestleMania XL.

Logan Paul to emerge from WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth the victor?

United States Champion Logan Paul and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins have history together. Rollins silenced Paul last year at WrestleMania with a victory over the latter.

Teddy Long recently discussed on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine the chances of the superstars competing in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

While he personally would like to see Randy Orton win, Long added that WWE could pull the rug out from under fans and have either Logan Paul or LA Knight win. Especially in the case of the US Champ, Long feels the WWE Universe is not expecting it, so it would be a shock.

Interestingly, the creative team teased a future Royal Rumble rematch between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens during the press event while also getting Randy Orton involved. The Viper warned Paul about the Chamber on X earlier today, hilariously implying that the Paul brothers are interchangeable by calling Logan "Jake."

Randy Orton has only held the US title once in his career, and that too, for less than a month. He dropped the belt at WrestleMania in 2018 to Jinder Mahal in a Fatal 4-Way match. The former WWE Champion has also never stepped inside the squared circle to wrestle Logan Paul before.

