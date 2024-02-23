Randy Orton takes a massive shot at current WWE champion ahead of Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton recently took to social media to take a massive shot at a current WWE champion ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. The name in question is Logan Paul.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match is stacked with some of the biggest names on the WWE roster, including Orton and Paul. The Viper is set to make history by competing in an Elimination Chamber match for the ninth time in his illustrious career. The winner of the contest will get a chance to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Logan Paul recently took to X/Twitter to ask Randy Orton what was wrong after the latter was seemingly not happy to see the current United States Champion interrupt him during the Elimination Chamber Press Event.

Now, Orton took to X/Twitter to take a massive shot at the Maverick while sending a threat for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Viper hilariously called Logan Paul "Jake," which is the latter's brother's name. Orton also took massive shots at the Maverick's Prime energy drink with the hashtags.

"You’ll find out tomorrow, Jake #prime #ballsweat #inabottle," Randy Orton shared.

Check out Randy Orton's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Legend Killer remains to be seen.

Randy Orton vowed to dethrone Seth Rollins after winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

During the Elimination Chamber Press Event, Randy Orton said that he was not going to join Hollywood because he liked wrestling in front of fans who appreciated him.

The Viper added that he was going to win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania XL.

"I'm not gonna stand on set for 12 hours a day, six days a week, and do all that BS. I'm gonna be right here doing stuff like this in front of people like you that appreciate what I do when I do it. I love you for that. But tomorrow I'm winning the Chamber match. And I'm gonna go on to WrestleMania and I'm gonna become a 15-time World Heavyweight Champion when I beat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and I'm gonna walk out of there with the title around my waist," Randy Orton said.

Many fans believe Orton will become a 15-time World Champion at WrestleMania XL and possibly face John Cena at The Show of Shows next year. What the Stamford-based company has planned for The Apex Predator's future remains to be seen.

Do you think Randy Orton will become a 15-time World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE