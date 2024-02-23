Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink

Rhea Ripley has taken a shot at Logan Paul and his Prime Energy Drink. During the Elimination Chamber: Perth press event, Ripley took a sip of Prime.

The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Title against Nia Jax this weekend. Ripley and Jax will reportedly main event the premium live event.

During the Elimination Chamber: Perth press event, Ripley claimed that Prime doesn't taste "great." She would later splash the drink at Jax during their on-stage confrontation.

"It doesn't taste great anyway," said Ripley.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley opened up about returning to Australia ahead of the Elimination Chamber

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley opened up about her return to Australia.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, The Eradicator explained how special it was for her to return to her native land. She said:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years—[the] last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling—go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia."

Expand Tweet

Ripley also stated she is proud to represent Australia and is excited to perform in front of her people. She added:

"It makes me extremely proud [representing Australia]. It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more, like the USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown, I’m not a little kid anymore. I’m a Women’s World Champion. I’m very, very excited!"

A win would guarantee Rhea Ripley's spot on the WrestleMania 40 main card.

What are your thoughts on Ripley vs. Jax headlining Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.