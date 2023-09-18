A WWE couple has announced their engagement, and now multiple top stars have taken to Instagram to congratulate them, including Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, and Tiffany Stratton. They posted photos from their engagement on both Instagram and Twitter, with fans also rejoicing at the news from Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal.

Paxley and Bernal have both been a part of NXT and NXT LVL Up over the last few months, but neither have picked up too many wins. Despite their lack of wins, the stars are immensely talented and have been great attractions for the fans.

Paxley's update said, "Of course, I will," with photos of the two of them in their tender moment. The two stars had been dating for some time before this, regularly sharing social media updates.

Check out Paxley's Instagram post here.

Quite a few WWE stars took to the post to congratulate them on their happy moment. Joe Gacy, Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, Xyon Quinn, Amari Miller, Samantha Irvin, Gigi Dolin, Blair Davenport, and many others congratulated them.

Take a look at some of the messages below:

The stars' Instagram comments were flooded with well-wishes

Javier Bernal also posted about their happy news.

While neither star is in the middle of a big push in their wrestling careers at this time, they have become the latest of a few WWE stars to announce their engagement this year.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here