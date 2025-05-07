Liv Morgan, Mercedes Mone, Natalya, and others react to WWE star's huge announcement

Several current and former WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan, Mercedes Mone, and Natalya, recently took to social media to react to RAW star Pete Dunne's major announcement. In his post, the star welcomed a new member to his family.
In recent times, Pete Dunne has allied with Tyler Bate, and together they are known as New Catch Republic. Dunne and Bate last teamed up on WWE TV on the March 31, 2025, edition of RAW, where they locked horns with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Since then, New Catch Republic hasn't wrestled on the company's weekly programming.
Amid his absence from TV, Pete Dunne recently took to Instagram to make a major announcement about his newborn child. The former Brawling Brutes member also gave an update on his whereabouts, seemingly suggesting that he would be back on television soon.
"New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:
Several current and former WWE stars reacted with a like on Pete Dunne's post, including Liv Morgan, Mercedes Mone, Bayley, Austin Theory, Lyra Valkyria, Karrion Kross, Pat McAfee, Chris Jericho, Nathan Frazer, Renee Paquette, Bronson Reed, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Grayson Waller, Angelo Dawkins, Je'Von Evans, Erik, Dexter Lumis, Ivar and more.
Meanwhile, Natalya, Tyler Bate, Nathan Frazer, Megan Morant, and Santino Marella left comments on it.
Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:
Tyler Bate sent a message after allying with Pete Dunne on WWE RAW in March this year
After allying with Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate said in a backstage interview that he was healthy and very pleased to be back on WWE TV after a long hiatus due to injury. Despite losing the match against The New Day, Bate stayed positive, saying that things were looking good for the New Catch Republic.
"Indeed, I am healthy, and I am chuffed. I'm absolutely chuffed to be back here. New Catch Republic is back together. We're in the UK. We're in London at the O2 Arena. And things are looking pretty good right now. I'm back," he said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the New Catch Republic's future.