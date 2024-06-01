Liv Morgan mostly has fans "because she is hot," says livid WWE veteran after her recent words (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan's recent words have ticked off a WWE veteran, who has claimed that her fanbase is mostly behind her for her looks. The veteran in question, Vince Russo, further explained why her comments were destructive to her own image.

The reigning Women's World Champion recently spoke about how her former tag team partner, Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan), often farted on her in the ring when they were a part of The Riott Squad. While the comments were certainly amusing, Vince Russo thinks that they were in poor taste and yet another example of why she was unprofessional.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"Let me break the news to Liv Morgan. A large faction of her fanbase bro are probably fans of her because she is hot. She is hot, she is attractive, she is a good looking woman, she is sexy. The outfits, the way she dresses, okay, that's what the fan is seeing. Do I wanna hear about her talking about farting? Like does she not even understand her brand? Nobody wants to hear about a hot girl, hot girls farting on each other." [From 03:24 t0 04:01]

The WWE veteran had previously criticized Liv Morgan's match with Nia Jax

In a recent WWE RAW bout, Liv Morgan pulled off an astonishing feat and defeated Nia Jax in a singles action. While a David vs. Goliath match is quite fun to see, it was Morgan's post-match antics that angered Vince Russo.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that, despite a match that should have taken a toll on Liv, the latter seemed completely unbothered afterward, making Nia Jax look weak.

"To add insult to injury, after she has that lengthy match with Nia Jax and she winds up going over, Bro, she is walking around in the back fresh as a daisy. Like you think about that. If I am Nia Jax and I see that pre-tape on the playback, I am worthless. I am worthless; this girl is half my size, and I didn't even put a dent in her."

For now, only time will tell what is next for the current Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in WWE.

