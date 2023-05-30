Liv Morgan, Omos, Trish Stratus, and others react as Alexa Bliss announces pregnancy

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has confirmed her pregnancy, and her fans are thrilled with the news.

Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera in April 2022 following a fairytale romance. The former multi-time women's champion took to her social media accounts earlier today to announce her pregnancy.

In her post, Alexa Bliss stated that although unexpected, it is one of the best days of her life, and the couple is expecting the baby in December this year.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving in December 2023!!" wrote Bliss.

WWE fans rushed to congratulate the couple following the announcement, showering them with love. Many noted that it was exciting to see their favorite superstar en route to welcoming her first baby.

Trish Stratus, Liv Morgan, Omos, Natalya, and several other superstars from the main roster and NXT congratulated Bliss on Instagram. Morgan wrote, "Congratulations Lex" whereas Trish Stratus commented, "Congrats, Mama!!!". Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay, AEW star Tay Melo, and former women's champion Natalya wrote "Congratulations," whereas Omos expressed his support with three clapping emojis.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Bliss' pregnancy announcement:

WWE fans were concerned for Bliss following her prolonged absence from television. However, the latest news has put all speculations to rest.

Alexa Bliss shuts down a fan who threatened her husband

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera often share beautiful pictures to celebrate their relationship on social media. Unfortunately, that has led to several trolls targeting the former champion with vile comments.

Recently, a fan went overboard when they repeatedly sent threats to Cabrera, claiming to be waiting for Bliss' husband at the Los Angeles airport. The latter downplayed the threat with a sarcastic acknowledgment on Twitter. Bliss is regularly forced to deal with such comments, and veterans have defended her in previous instances.

Alexa Bliss last appeared on WWE television in January this year when she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble. She suffered defeat in the title match and took an extended hiatus.

Many had hoped to see her return for WrestleMania 39, with several speculations tying her hiatus to Bray Wyatt's unexplained absence. Although Alexa Bliss is away from the squared circle at the moment, she recently celebrated a huge milestone as May 2023 marked ten years since her first day in WWE NXT.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes