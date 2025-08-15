Liv Morgan praises surprising WWE name amid hiatus 

Liv Morgan praised a surprising WWE name amid her hiatus from the company. The former champion suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of RAW and is rumored to be out of action until next year.Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, The Judgment Day star took to social media to share an interesting message. She noted that &quot;Steph always been a babe,&quot; possibly referencing Stephanie McMahon.Another name she could have been referencing is Stephanie Vaquer, who defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat match on the June 2 edition of RAW to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.The popular star is in a storyline relationship with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom will be in action at AAA TripleMania XXXIII tomorrow night in Mexico. El Hijo del Vikingo will be putting the AAA Mega Championship on the line against Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee at the event this weekend.Vince Russo claims Liv Morgan should be on WWE television while injuredFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that the company should give Liv Morgan a new role on television during her injury.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that Morgan could become the Commissioner of the women's division while she was out of action. He added that the 31-year-old needed to be featured on TV, rather than disappear for several months. Russo also suggested that Morgan's new role could have more power than Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.&quot;Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months,&quot; said Russo. t. @FlairFantasyLINKyeah i miss liv morganIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Liv Morgan when she is ready to return to the ring down the line.