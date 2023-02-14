Liv Morgan questions her own past choices from an old video featuring former WWE Superstar from 2018

Liv Morgan may currently be one of the top women in WWE, but there was a time when she was known more for the faction that she was a part of than for her singles career.

She kicked off her time on the WWE main roster as a part of the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott led the team, with Sarah Logan and Morgan. Since then, the group has split up. Ruby Riott was released by WWE and is now a part of AEW. Logan was also released but has since returned and become a part of the Viking Raiders' faction.

As for Morgan, she found herself in the middle of a push in the company, even winning the SmackDown Women's Title. While she's been out of the title picture for a while now, looking back at her old video featuring other members of the Riott Squad, Liv Morgan questioned her fashion choices.

She retweeted an old video while asking what she was doing with her hair at the time.

"Omg why did I do my hair like that," Morgan wrote.

Morgan has been a major player in WWE for a while. Her look and presentation have changed completely from her days as a part of Riott Squad.

Liv Morgan was surrounded by fans asking for autographs at an airport

WWE stars have often found themselves swarmed at airports by fans who wait for them to get merchandise autographed.

Rey Mysterio found himself in the same situation a couple of days back and was forced to turn down several of them.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Y’all gotta stop bothering wrestlers and shoving stuff into their faces to sign when they’re at the airport or just minding their business. Y’all gotta stop bothering wrestlers and shoving stuff into their faces to sign when they’re at the airport or just minding their business. https://t.co/Sn45kN6Yb8

Liv Morgan also found herself in the same position, and Twitter was outraged. She seemingly reached a breaking point and was visibly upset by the situation.

However, she remained professional and gave everyone autographs with a smile.

TheOfficial @TheLAKOfficial @TheEnemiesPE3 this is inappropriate and embarrassing. she got a plane to catch. go to a meet and greet where this behavior is some what warranted. @TheEnemiesPE3 this is inappropriate and embarrassing. she got a plane to catch. go to a meet and greet where this behavior is some what warranted.

This situation is far from ideal and might be one that WWE stars would address publicly.

What do you think of Liv Morgan's change over the years? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

