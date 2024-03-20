Liv Morgan quotes Harry Potter as revenge tour continues on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently quoted Harry Potter in a social media update amid her revenge tour.

The 29-year-old promised revenge after Rhea Ripley injured her and put her out of action for months. However, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion fell agonizingly short of getting her shot at Ripley as she was the final superstar to be eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches.

Despite recent losses, the former Women's Money in the Bank winner is hopeful of completing her revenge tour. Liv Morgan recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic update as she wrote a famous Harry Potter quote in the captions:

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good … all thanks to @mschf 🤭🖤📸: @themattycox," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley reveals Liv Morgan refused to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Stable member and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed that the former Riott Squad member refused her offer to join the group.

In a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, a fan asked Ripley if The Judgment Day ever tried to recruit Morgan into the group. The Nightmare revealed that she asked Morgan to join the heel faction several times. However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion turned down the offer every time:

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. so I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she is really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. The two Women's Grand Slam Champions have locked horns with each other in a singles match only once. The bout that took place in NXT in 2019 ended in a DQ.

