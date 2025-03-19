  • home icon
  Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez "trauma bonding" with fellow WWE star following RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez "trauma bonding" with fellow WWE star following RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 19, 2025 00:33 GMT
Rodriguez and Morgan are the current Women
Rodriguez and Morgan are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan bonded over trauma with a fellow WWE star following RAW. The Judgment Day stars are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and won the title by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi last month.

The company is currently on its Europe tour, and its next stop is Italy. Following last night's RAW in Belgium, Women's Tag Team Champions and Cathy Kelley are currently in Rimini, Italy, where they did laundry but couldn't find a cab afterward. Kelley revealed that they had two taxis canceled on them, and they were bonding through trauma.

Morgan then admitted that she does not feel more bonded to the backstage interviewer, and Kelley humorously responded by claiming she was only walking with The Judgment Day stars so she didn't get kidnapped.

"True trauma bonding experience, walking in the cold, had two taxis canceling on us," Cathy Kelley said. "I don't feel more bonded to you though," Morgan replied. "The only reason I'm going back with you guys is because I don't want to get kidnapped," Kelley added.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Rodriguez shared a hilarious video with Morgan and Kelley on social media. [Image credits: Raquel Rodriguez&#039; Instagram story]
Rodriguez shared a hilarious video with Morgan and Kelley on social media.

Liv Morgan interrupted an interview with Jade Cargill this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The two stars will be squaring off in a singles match this week on the blue brand.

Former WWE star reveals she would like to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE legend Layla recently disclosed that she would love to return to the company to battle Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Layla used to be in a popular tag team with Michelle McCool, and the duo was known as LayCool. In an interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, the former Women's Champion was asked who she would like to square off against on today's roster. She named Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as potential opponents for LayCool.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]
You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are in their third reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day stars defend the title next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
