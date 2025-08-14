Liv Morgan Reacts to Being Given New Look For WWE Return

Liv Morgan is currently out of action after she suffered an injury. The injury has kept her out of action, but now, she has reacted to being given a new look for her return.On social media, the return of Liv Morgan has been a hot topic. After missing some time due to filming a movie, when she returned to the ring, the star suffered a freak injury in a match against Kairi Sane after landing badly on her arm. Her dislocated shoulder has kept her out of action. It also led to her being stripped of the Women's Tag Team Title.Now, a fan posted edited pictures of Morgan with her hair in black and pink and asked if it was time for the star to return with that look instead. The hair was also in a bob cut, something that Morgan was not too happy about.Liv Morgan responded, clearly not too happy with the new look she had been given by the fan who posted the edited pictures of her. She said that she could not believe the fan had given her a bob cut and said as much.&quot;I know u didn’t give me that f*** a** bob lol,&quot; Morgan wrote.LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnceLINKI know u didn’t give me that f*** a** bob lolFinn Balor Provided an Update on Liv Morgan Recently on WWE RAWFinn Balor cut a promo to the fans, providing an update on Morgan after SummerSlam. He said that while the Women's Tag Team Titles had been lost, there was good news that Dominik Mysterio was still the champion.On top of that, he talked about Liv Morgan coming back and said that it could still be six to eight months for her return.&quot;On the upside, Dirty Dom is still the Intercontinental Champion. But on the downside, the girls lost, and Liv is still out hurt. But it's not all bad. Because Liv is rehabbing and she is getting stronger everyday, and she is going to be back soon in about six to eight months. And Roxy and Raquel let's face it, they are still growing and still learning. But lucky for them, they are learning from the best tag team in the world, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.&quot;Fans will have to wait and see when the star returns.