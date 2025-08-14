  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Liv Morgan Reacts to Being Given New Look For WWE Return

Liv Morgan Reacts to Being Given New Look For WWE Return

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 14, 2025 04:30 GMT
Is it time for a new look? (Credit: WWE.com)
Is it time for a new look? (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan is currently out of action after she suffered an injury. The injury has kept her out of action, but now, she has reacted to being given a new look for her return.

Ad

On social media, the return of Liv Morgan has been a hot topic. After missing some time due to filming a movie, when she returned to the ring, the star suffered a freak injury in a match against Kairi Sane after landing badly on her arm. Her dislocated shoulder has kept her out of action. It also led to her being stripped of the Women's Tag Team Title.

Now, a fan posted edited pictures of Morgan with her hair in black and pink and asked if it was time for the star to return with that look instead. The hair was also in a bob cut, something that Morgan was not too happy about.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Liv Morgan responded, clearly not too happy with the new look she had been given by the fan who posted the edited pictures of her. She said that she could not believe the fan had given her a bob cut and said as much.

"I know u didn’t give me that f*** a** bob lol," Morgan wrote.
Ad

Finn Balor Provided an Update on Liv Morgan Recently on WWE RAW

Finn Balor cut a promo to the fans, providing an update on Morgan after SummerSlam. He said that while the Women's Tag Team Titles had been lost, there was good news that Dominik Mysterio was still the champion.

On top of that, he talked about Liv Morgan coming back and said that it could still be six to eight months for her return.

Ad
"On the upside, Dirty Dom is still the Intercontinental Champion. But on the downside, the girls lost, and Liv is still out hurt. But it's not all bad. Because Liv is rehabbing and she is getting stronger everyday, and she is going to be back soon in about six to eight months. And Roxy and Raquel let's face it, they are still growing and still learning. But lucky for them, they are learning from the best tag team in the world, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh."

Fans will have to wait and see when the star returns.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications