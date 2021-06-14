Liv Morgan reacts to her first-ever intergender match with Brodie Lee Jr.

Back in January 2021, Brodie Lee Jr. (AEW's Negative One) was spotted training with WWE's Liv Morgan and TJ Wilson (f.k.a Tyson Kidd).

Brodie Jr.'s mother, Amanda Huber, recently shared a video of the AEW star's friendly match with Morgan, which emanated from Natalya and TJ Wilson's "dungeon" in Florida.

Liv Morgan has since stated that this was her first intergender match in pro wrestling. Additionally, Morgan was delighted that she got to share this moment with Brodie Lee Jr.

Here's what the WWE Superstar wrote in the comments section of Amanda Huber's Instagram post:

"My first inter-gender match and I’m so happy it was with -1 🖤 It was so great seeing you guys again 🙏🏼✨ Liv-0 Brodie-1.. until next time 🖤😝," stated Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan is the only active Riott Squad member left in WWE

The Riott Squad was a promising faction in WWE

Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan achieved initial fame through their time together in the Riott Squad faction. However, Logan and Riott are no longer a part of WWE, with the latter being released by the company earlier this month.

As a result, Morgan is currently the only member of the faction who remains active on the main roster. Having been a tag team star for most of the year thus far, she recently embarked on a solo run.

It looks like Liv Morgan has started a feud with Carmella. They have faced each other on the last two episodes of SmackDown, with both Superstars picking up one win each. In the latest episode where Morgan scored the win over Carmella, she paid a subtle tribute to Ruby Riott via her in-ring gear.

Earlier this month, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Ruby Riott. You can check out that post below:

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Amar Anand