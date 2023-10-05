Liv Morgan reacts to interesting offer for project outside of WWE

Liv Morgan has responded to an interesting offer to work on a project outside of WWE.

Morgan has been on hiatus from the company since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the titles. However, Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL, and Piper Niven has declared herself as Chelsea Green's new partner.

Liv Morgan has been keeping herself busy elsewhere during her WWE hiatus. Morgan was cast in the film The Kill Room, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The movie was released on September 29th and has received mixed reviews so far.

Last October, Morgan made an appearance on the Chucky TV series. The villainous doll "killed" Morgan during her cameo but has invited her back once again this year. In a deleted post, the official Chucky account invited the former SmackDown Women's Champion back onto the show if he could kill her again. Morgan reacted to the offer by claiming that she would think about it.

Morgan responds to Chucky's offer.

Liv Morgan wants to work on more projects outside of WWE

Liv Morgan recently disclosed that she hopes to continue to work in acting after her experience on The Kill Room.

WWE shared a video of Morgan being interviewed while on the set of the film. The 29-year-old stated that she was grateful for the chance to act in her first-ever movie and is hoping to get the opportunity to work on more projects in Hollywood in the future:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022 and captured her first singles title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Morgan when she makes her return to the ring.

