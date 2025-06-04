Liv Morgan receives 1-word message from Mariah May after the WWE star suffers brutal injury

The newest member of WWE, Mariah May, recently took to social media to send a message to Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day star suffered a brutal injury on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Since returning to WWE TV last week, Liv Morgan has been on a losing streak. On last week's RAW, Morgan lost in a match against Kairi Sane. Now, on the latest edition of the red brand, Liv failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Match. She locked horns with Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat bout, but despite the former Women's World Champion's best efforts, Vaquer ultimately emerged victorious.

Following the show, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to show off brutal scars from the match. Morgan uploaded pics of her forehead injury, writing that she was still beautiful.

"Still pretty thooooooo 💁🏼‍♀️✨," she wrote.

This post caught WWE NXT's newest addition, Mariah May's, attention. The former AEW star sent a one-word message to Liv, seemingly agreeing that Morgan still looked pretty despite the injury.

"Exactly," May commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Mariah May's comment [Image credit: Liv Morgan's Instagram]

Liv Morgan reacted to Mariah May's shocking WWE debut

After weeks of speculation, Mariah May made her shocking WWE debut on this week's NXT. During the show, Jacy Jayne and her teammates came out to address the crowd after Jayne became the new NXT Women's Champion.

Almost everyone from the developmental brand's women's roster came out to set their eyes on Jacy's title. Amid all this chaos, the arena's lights went off, and the spotlight came on Mariah May, who was standing on top of the podium among the audience. Fans welcomed May with a massive reception, and the star promised that she was going to become the next NXT Women's Champion.

Following the show, the former AEW star took to Instagram to post a photo. This caught Liv Morgan's attention, and she commented on it. The Judgment Day star reacted with a clapping hands emoji, sparkling emoji, and giggling emoji.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Mariah May on the black and silver brand.

