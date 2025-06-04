Mariah May debuts in WWE: Liv Morgan reacts

Mariah May made her blockbuster debut on the latest episode of WWE NXT mere days after being removed from All Elite Wrestling’s roster page. May has set her sights straight on Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women's Championship that Jacy won beating Stephanie Vaquer. This subtly conforms to a massive push for her under Shawn Michaels’ creative regime.

May’s WWE debut has generated a massive reaction in professional wrestling. The Glamour posted a picture of herself backstage, captioning that she is home. Her post has taken the internet by storm, and fans have been flooding her comments.

The reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, reacted to Mariah May’s debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Under the Instagram post, Liv dropped a clapping emoji with a sparkling and giggling emoji. Showing her interest in potentially working with the 26-year-old star in the future.

Screenshots from Mariah May's IG post.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan reacts to her viral kiss with Dominik Mysterio at Netflix Tudum

Since joining forces, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have stayed in the headlines. The on-screen couple has been experiencing a massive wave of success together. Dom and Liv recently made massive mainstream buzz after sealing a kiss at the Netflix Tudum event.

Speaking on RAW Recaps, Liv Morgan broke her silence on her viral moment, where she spoke highly about herself and “Dirty” Dom. Furthermore, she stated that their kiss was the hottest segment of the entire show, and that was a sneak peek of her private moment.

"We are the greatest, the hottest, and the most iconic; we're the most charismatic and the most controversial; we're the most talked about. We're the greatest couple of all time. So, I was a little bit surprised, but I wasn't surprised because obviously you guys want us in your Kiss Cam. It was the hottest segment of the show... This is our private time, and I gave you a little sneak peek, and you're not going to get the whole thing," Morgan said.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Mariah May start working together in WWE at some point in their career.

