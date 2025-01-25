Liv Morgan reveals scary real-life incident took place after SmackDown; Judgment Day member badly hurt

Liv Morgan had a successful outing on WWE SmackDown last night, with Raquel Rodriguez accompanying her. The latter, however, got hurt after the show in a scary incident as described by the former Women's World Champion.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Morgan posted a few pictures and wrote about her day. The Judgment Day member mentioned how she was the star of the show after teaming with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae to defeat Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match on SmackDown.

The heels took a picture with actor Matthew McConaughey and his family, who were in attendance for SmackDown. Following that, Liv Morgan mentioned that she and Raquel Rodriguez found a stray kitten that they decided to take care of.

Rodriguez fell into a drain and cut herself on the way back after getting milk and food for the kitten. Her nasty wound is visible in a clip posted by Morgan. Fortunately, though, she will be okay and is still scheduled to compete in the women's Royal Rumble Match next Saturday.

Check out Liv Morgan's summary of her Friday:

"Started the day by going to Smackdown (which isn’t even my show) then proceeded to take over that show like the star that I am and pinned your favorite, Bianca Belair ☺️ Then the winning team took a selfie with @officiallymcconaughey & got to meet his stunning wife @camilamcconaughey and their family😌 But then I saw a stray kitty and couldn’t help myself so @raquelwwe and I walked to the store to get kitty supplies and on the way back sister fell into a hole and then we had to clean her. She’ll make the Rumble just fine ✨ Xoxo, Livy 😘," Liv Morgan's post read.

Considering she pinned Bianca Belair on SmackDown, Liv Morgan must be among the favorites to win the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Judgment Day member will hope to regain her Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley, who dethroned her on the January 6, episode of WWE RAW.

