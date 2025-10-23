Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Brie Bella, and others react to Naomi's hilarious personal update

Several current and former WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Brie Bella, recently reacted to Naomi's hilarious personal update. The Glow is currently away from the squared circle due to pregnancy.Earlier today, the former Women's World Champion took to Instagram to post a hilarious update on her pregnancy. She shared an ultrasound photo of her unborn child. The 37-year-old noted that it looked like &quot;baby fatu&quot; was dabbing.&quot;Dabbing at #16weeks is crazy 😂 #babyfatu @jonathanfatu,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post caught the attention of many present and past stars. Some of them, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, JD McDonagh, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss, Saraya, and Elyana Black, reacted with a like on the Instagram post. Others, such as Roxanne Perez, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Natalya, Adam Pearce, and Lacy Evans, left comments on the Instagram post.Here are screenshots of some stars' likes and comments:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Naomi's Instagram]A current WWE champion wants to wrestle NaomiStephanie Vaquer won the 20-woman battle royal to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. However, the match never happened, as The Glow, who was the champion at the time, was forced to relinquish her title.The Chilean star then wrestled IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza for the vacant title. The two stars put forth perhaps the best match of the night that ended with La Primera pinning The Genius of the Sky to win her first championship on the main roster.Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on Wrestlepalooza Recap, Vaquer expressed her desire to wrestle against The Glow. La Primera noted that she was happy for the former Women's World Champion and would wait for her to return after the birth of her child.&quot;I need to start by saying, I really want a match with Naomi. I'm so happy she's pregnant, good news, I'll wait for Naomi. But I'm so happy because this match was with IYO SKY, one of the best in the world,&quot; she said.Stephanie Vaquer has had an incredible rookie year in WWE with three championship wins within eight months. It will be interesting to see if she is still the Women's World Champion when The Glow makes her return to the squared circle.